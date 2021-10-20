Defending champions West Indies were forced to make a change to their 15-man squad for the ongoing T20 World Cup. All-rounder Fabian Allen has been ruled out of the showpiece event due to an ankle injury and West Indies have included Akeal Hosein, who had traveled with the team as a reserve player, as his replacement. "The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 has approved Akeal Hosein as a replacement for Fabian Allen in the West Indies squad," an ICC media statement read.

West Indies, who have already qualified for the Super 12 stages, will kick start their title defence against England on October 23.

The replacement for Hosein in the reserves list will be the uncapped Gudakesh Motie.

Hosein has played nine One-Day Internationals and six Twenty20 Internationals for the West Indies. While the 28-year-old hasn't played much international cricket but his numbers in domestic cricket are quite impressive.

The left-arm-spinner has played 57 T20 matches and picked up 36 wickets, giving away runs at less than 6.5 per over.

Promoted

Kieron Pollard-led West Indies lost their first warm-up game against Pakistan by seven wickets. After opting to bat, West Indies batters were slow off the blocks and could only muster 130 runs from their allotted 20 overs.

Pakistan chased down the 131-run target with more than four overs to spare.