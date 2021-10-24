Former Team India batsman Wasim Jaffer is known for his witty tweets and comments on social media. As Team India prepares to take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the Super 12 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup, Jaffer took to Twitter on Sunday with a couple of tweets to express his excitement for the much-awaited clash. Generally, Jaffer's tweets have a funny twist and this time around as well, he didn't disappoint his fans and followers.

"Indian fans and Pakistani fans today Winking face #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup," Jaffer captioned a picture, describing the current state of India and Pakistan fans.

In another quirky tweet, Wasim Jaffer posted a picture, a still from a famous Bollywood movie. "INDIAAAA INDIAA," he captioned the image.

Talking about the match, India will take on Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, which will be their sixth meeting at a T20 World Cup. India are unbeaten so far against Pakistan, and will hope to continue their winning streak. Virat Kohli and his men convincingly won both their warm-up games, against England and Australia, respectively. Pakistan, on the other hand, defeated West Indies in their first game before South Africa stunned them in a high-scoring thriller in the second warm-up game.