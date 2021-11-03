Virat Kohli's wretched run with the coin toss continued as he lost yet again on Wednesday. Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi decided to bowl first, which meant India would have to put the runs on the board yet again. Kohli's team has come up short twice, while batting first in this tournament, losing their matches against Pakistan and New Zealand as a result of that. On Wednesday, Kohli accepted the fact that he and his team have failed to play up to their potential but said that the team wants to focus on the fact that they still have a slender chance of qualifying for the semi-final and try and do their best to achieve that goal.

"Firstly there's no denying the fact that the situation is a tricky one. Having said that there's still a chance. We as a team will look at the chance and try to play positive cricket. We know we haven't played up to potential whatever the reasons might be - need to brush that aside," Kohli said at the toss.

While he admitted that he would have wanted to bowl first too, but said that batting first could turn out to be a blessing in disguise against a team like Afghanistan.

"Would have bowled first. But it's not a bad thing against a side like Afghanistan who look to put up runs on the board," he added

India have made two changes for this big match. Suryakumar Yadav is back in the team in place of Ishan Kishan, while the experienced Ravichandran Ashwin was included in the playing XI in place of Varun Chakaravarthy.

" Couple of changes - Surya is back as he's fit. Ashwin replaces Varun who has a bit of a niggle," Kohli said.

India need to win this match to stay afloat in the group. They would also want to win the match by a big margin to improve their dismal net run-rate.