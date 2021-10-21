Indian cricket team players took up the 'dalgona candy' challenge from popular Korean series 'Squid Game', in a promotional video shared by the ICC on Wednesday ahead of the 2021 T20 World Cup. The challenge, which is part of one of the episodes of the popular Netflix show, requires players to carve out a tiny shape drawn in the candy without breaking it. In the show, players who fail to do so within the stipulated time, or break the candy while doing it, are killed.

The game has gone viral on social media platforms in recent weeks, and the Indian cricket team was not to be left behind.

"India put to the test in nerve-wracking game," ICC wrote in its Instagram post accompanying the video.

"Indian Cricket Team stars are put to the test with a game made famous by one of the world's most talked about shows," it added.

In the video, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah are seen taking part in the challenge.

Varun, Rahul, Suryakumar and Bumrah fail to make the cut as they end up breaking their candies while trying to carve out the shapes.

Promoted

Rohit and Shami, however, succeed, as they patiently manage to cut out the shapes from the candies with surgical precision.

Watch the video of the challenge here:

India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai. The Indian team will be high on confidence, having beaten England and Australia in their two warm-up games.