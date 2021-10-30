Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga claimed a hat-trick against South Africa during their Super 12 clash in the 2021 T20 World Cup in Sharjah on Saturday. Hasaranga removed Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram and Dwaine Pretorius to put Sri Lanka in the driver's seat before David Miller's late heroics helped South Africa seal victory by four wickets in a thrilling clash at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Hasaranga picked his first wicket in the last delivery of his third over, castling Markram's wickets during a key phase of the match.

He then resumed bowling from the other end of the pitch and first took the wicket of Bavuma when the latter tried to go big, only to be caught by Pathum Nissanka.

Hasaranga completed his hat-trick by removing Pretorius in the next delivery, with the latter being caught at long-on. It is the first hat-trick of the Super 12 stage of the 2021 T20 World Cup and only the third hat-trick in the tournament's history, after Australia's Brett Lee (2007) and Ireland's Curtis Campher (2021).

Here is a video of Hasaranga's three wickets:

The three wickets left South Africa reeling at 112/6 but just when the Proteas seemed to be heading towards defeat, David Miller and Kagiso Rabada took control of the innings to clinch victory.

Miller and Rabada remained unbeaten on 23 and 13, respectively, to help their side seal the win. Miller's two sixes off Lahiru Kumara in the final over proved crucial, helping the Proteas finish things off with a ball to spare.

Earlier in the day, Tabraiz Shamsi and Pretorius picked three wickets each as South Africa bowled Sri Lanka out for 142 in their 20 overs.

Shamsi and Pretorius both finished with figures of 3/17 while Pathum Nissanka top-scored for Sri Lanka with a knock of 72 runs.