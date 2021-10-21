The Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup is set to begin from Saturday but all eyes are on the big India vs Pakistan clash. The match between the fierce Asian rivals always has a lot riding on it given the expectation of the fans and the history the two teams have had. India have beaten Pakistan in each and every T20 World Cup encounter so far and that is a record Babar Azam's team will be be looking to change this time around. While Babar will be his team's batting mainstay, the bowling department will be spearheaded by left-arm paceman Shaheen Afridi. The tall fast bowler has been one of Pakistan's leading performers in international cricket off late and he will be expected to cause problems for India's in-form top order.

While the players are training hard to get in best shape for the big match, fans are also excited about the game with many looking for tickets for the big day. In a video shared by a fan on Twitter, Shaheen Afridi was asked by a fan whether he had any tickets for the Indo-Pak clash.

"Shaheen bhai, India-Pakistan ki ticketein hain aapke paas (Shaheen do you have tickets for the India-Pakistan game)," the fan can be heard asking the 21-year-old paceman in the video as he came out from a training session.

When a fan asked Shaheen “ India Pakistan match ki tickets han ap k pass” Shaheen checking his pocket 😂

Afridi's reaction to this question showed that he had a great sense of humour. He pretended to look for the tickets in his pockets and then smiled at the fan and conveyed his helplessness on not finding the tickets in his pocket.

While the pressure will be well and truly on players like Afridi to deliver in the big clash, it was great to see him in a relaxed state of mind and engaging with fans with warmth.