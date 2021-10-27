Having taken a break after the loss to Pakistan in their opening game of the ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday, Indian team returned to the training ground on Wednesday. And it was impressive to see head coach Ravi Shastri lead the way. While there is no doubt the loss against arch-rivals Pakistan was a blow to the campaign for the Men in Blue, the players looked in fine spirit as they walked into the change room. A couple of players were even seen smiling and joking as they walked in at the ICC Academy.

Having missed the training session on the eve of the game against Pakistan, all-rounder Hardik Pandya was back on the training ground. With the scan report of his shoulder looking fine, he will now look to prepare for the must-win game against New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Interestingly, some of the Pakistan players also walked in at the same time to train in the adjacent ground. The Pakistan outfit obviously wore a happy mood as they beat New Zealand on Tuesday to make it two wins in two games for Babar Azam's boys.