Afghanistan registered a big win by 56 runs against the defending champions West Indies in their final warm-up game ahead of the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Wednesday. The Mohammad Nabi-led side will go into the tournament high on confidence as they completely outplayed West Indies with their all-round show. After setting up the target of 190 runs, captain Nabi opened the bowling for Afghanistan and bowled four overs straight. The all-rounder returned with figures of 3/2 in his four overs including 2 maidens. He bowled 22 dot balls out of his 24 deliveries in the match, conceding just two singles against the two-time champions.

South Africa's left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi took to Twitter to praise the unbelievable bowling figures of the Afghanistan skipper.

"Right then.... how many decades (if ever) is it gonna take a bowler to bowl 4 overs for 1 run in a T20 to beat @MohammadNabi007's 4 overs for 2 runs.. not to forget the 3 wickets to go with it. Please give other bowlers a chance Mr. President," wrote Shamsi on Twitter.

Right then.... how many decades (if ever) is it gonna take a bowler to bowl 4 overs for 1 run in a T20 to beat @MohammadNabi007 's 4 overs for 2 runs.. not to forget the 3 wickets to go with it



Please give other bowlers a chance Mr President — Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) October 21, 2021

Nabi's spectacular numbers came after Afghanistan batters put up a splendid show with the bat. Hazratullah Zazai and Mohammad Shahzad scored the fifties that guided their team to a total of 189/5 batting first.

Promoted

The 36-year-old has played 80 T20I matches for Afghanistan where he picked up 72 wickets and scored 1366 runs.

Afghanistan will start their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign on October 25 in Sharjah against the Group B table toppers.