New Zealand's Ludhiana-born cricketer Inderbir Singh Sodhi, better known as Ish Sodhi, recently attempted commentating in his native language Punjabi in a video posted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on social media. The light-hearted video was posted by ICC on Instagram on Friday morning. "Meet Inderbir Singh Sodhi, our Punjabi commentator," ICC wrote in the caption accompanying the video. Introducing himself in Punjabi, Sodhi says in the video that there should be Punjabi commentary for cricket matches and that he is taking the initiative of starting the same.

He goes on to commentate, very briefly, on the footage of an old cricket match. The footage shows a bowler kicking the ball onto the stumps with his right foot to run a batter out.

"Cristiano Ronaldo!" Sodhi screams while describing the incident in Punjabi. The video was warmly received by cricket fans, garnering over 360,000 likes on Instagram within 15 hours of being posted.

Sodhi has been in good form for New Zealand at the ongoing 2021 T20 World Cup, picking seven wickets in four matches so far.

His performances have helped his side bounce back from the opening defeat against Pakistan to notch three straight wins.

New Zealand are currently second in the Group 2 points table, having lost to Pakistan and beaten India, Scotland and Namibia in their four games.

The Kane Williamson-led side will take on Afghanistan in their final group stage match in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Winning that game will send New Zealand into the semi-finals of the tournament. A loss for them, however, will see net run-rate (NRR) being used to decide which team finishes second in the group behind Pakistan.