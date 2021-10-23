With India set to begin their T20 World Cup campaign on Sunday, much of the attention has been focused on MS Dhoni who is currently serving as team mentor. India will face Pakistan in their opening game at the Dubai International Stadium. Ahead of the game, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper was seen giving throwdowns in the nets on Friday. The BCCI took to social media to share photographs from the session and it sent Twitter into a state of meltdown. One fan went on to state that it was due to Dhoni's presence that Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have been performing well in the warm-up fixtures. The fan wrote, "Now I know the Reason why Rohit and Rahul scored My captain."

Now I know the Reason why Rohit and Rahul scored

My captain — I S H A N (@Kohlify_18) October 22, 2021

Another fan pointed out that even the BCCI is excited to have Dhoni as Team India's mentor for the ongoing tournament. The fan wrote, "More than anyone else I think @BCCI twitter handle is most excited to see #MSDhoni in this new role ! This handle has been continuously posting his pics in this new role since the time #TeamIndia stepped into the grounds for practice!"

More than anyone else I think @BCCI twitter handle is most excited to see #MSDhoni in this new role ! This handle has been continuously posting his pics in this new role since the time #TeamIndia stepped into the grounds for practice ! — KHATI AXOMIYA (@AxomiyaKhati) October 22, 2021

"1st time in the world, a man who is doing a role of a mentor in a sport just at 40. Proud moment for India. Inspirational level "Mahendra Singh Dhoni"", another user commented.

Here are the other reactions:

MS is playing every role in the team. — Aditya Saha (@Adityakrsaha) October 22, 2021

Best thing would ever happen this World T20 is MSD presence in Dressing Room, and 2nd bestest thing will happen on 14th November when the Team India give the Farewell Gift to @imVkohli as Captian, @RaviShastriOfc as Coach, @msdhoni as Mentor. — KuradiaBharat@97 (@KuradiaB) October 22, 2021

I wish you you very best of luck to Team India cricket team versus Pakistan on Sunday India will be beat Pakistan — Yogesh Sawlani (@d25a7c1ff412480) October 22, 2021

First virat was bowling and now Dhoni is giving throwdown to the players. Pakistan should be ready for a humiliating defeat — Yash (@I_mYash183) October 22, 2021

The Super 12 stage is set to begin on Saturday with Sri Lanka, Namibia, Scotland and Bangladesh having progressed from the qualifiers.

Group 1 consists of Australia, England, South Africa, West Indies, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, Group 2 has Afghanistan, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Scotland and Namibia.