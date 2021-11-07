England pacer Mark Wood has said that his side will remain grounded after suffering a loss against South Africa in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup. England defeated South Africa by ten runs in their Group 1 encounter of the ongoing T20 World Cup at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. However, South Africa failed to qualify for the semi-finals despite the win as England and Australia moved to the Knockouts. "It's a shame we've lost the game, that brings us down to earth with a bit of a bump. It keeps us grounded and we know we've got some stuff to work on. You never want to lose. We're not used to losing and usually when we do we bounce back well. I think it's just a lesson that we've got plenty to work on," Wood told Sky Sports.

"South Africa played really well - they only lost two wickets and we're not used to that - we're used to getting wickets in the powerplay and controlling the game from there. We were maybe off the pace, so we've got to work on things in training and be better next game. It's nice to be back, but it's better when you win," he added.

Chasing 190, England got off to a firing start but suffered a big blow as Jason Roy limped off with a leg injury. Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali took over the 50-run mark before the completion of the powerplay. However, South Africa bounced back with two quick wickets in the span of six balls.

Buttler and Jonny Bairstow departed leaving England at 59/2. Meanwhile, Moeen continued his fine form and kept whacking boundaries as England knocked out South Africa from the T20 World Cup.

Liam Livingstone smashed three sixes in one over as England gained control but Rabada helped South Africa stage a comeback in the death overs.