Jasprit Bumrah produced yet another masterclass of how to bowl in limited overs cricket as he picked up two wickets and gave away just 10 runs in 3.4 overs to help India bowl Scotland out for 85 runs in just 17.4 overs in a Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at Dubai. Indian captain Virat Kohli finally won a toss, that too on his birthday, and decided to field. The Indian bowlers were on the money from the beginning with Bumrah starting the carnage as clean bowled Scottish captain Kyle Coetzer. The Indians kept picking up wickets at regular intervals and only four Scottish batsmen managed to get into double figures with opener George Munsey top scoring with a knock of 24.

Ravindra Jadeja (3/15) in four overs and Mohammed Shami (3/15) in three overs, were the pick of the bowlers, while Ravichandra Ashwin picked up one wicket, apart from Bumrah's twin strikes.

The two wickets took Bumrah's tally in T20 internationals to 64, and as a result he has now become the most successful Indian bowler in the format. Bumrah went past leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who has 63 wickets to his name and is not part of the T20 World Cup squad.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who played a T20I for the first time after more than four years in India's win over Afghanistan on Wednesday, is third on the list with 55 wickets.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is fourth on the list with 50 scalps while Ravindra Jadeja rounds up the list of India's top five wicket-takers with 43 wickets to his name.

Bumrah has been India's premier fast bowler, across formats, for the past few years now and has done well for the team. He would hope to do well in the last Super 12 outing against Namibia and wish for the team to scrape through to the semis.

Promoted