Pakistan made a brilliant start to the high voltage match against India courtesy a fiery opening spell from left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi. The 21-year-old pacer produced two outstanding deliveries to remove the in-form Indian opening duo of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. Afridi ran in with speed and bowled an accurate yorker on the fourth delivery of the first over of the innings to trap Rohit in front of the wicket. It was a golden duck for the veteran India opener as he failed to open his account and was dismissed on the very first delivery he faced.

ICC posted the video of the dismissal on it's official Instagram handle with the caption, "First blood Pakistan. Shaheen Afridi traps Rohit Sharma plumb in front of his stumps for a duck."

Afridi wasn't done as he came back to deliver a knockout blow to KL Rahul, bowling a perfect in-swinger at a pace of more than 140 kmph to rattle the right-handed batter's stumps. It was the first delivery of the third over and Rahul had no answer to the pace and movement generated by the young Pakistani paceman. He was dismissed for 3 runs off 8 deliveries.

ICC posted the video of that dismissal to and captioned it, "Shaheen Afridi is on FIRE. KL Rahul is sent packing after an absolute beauty from the left-arm seamer."

Indian captain Virat Kohli has since steadied the ship for India despite the loss of the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav, which left India on 31/3. Kohli and Rishabh Pant have started a rearguard for the Indians and the duo will have to bat deep in the innings to ensure India posts a competitive total.

Earlier, Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bowl.