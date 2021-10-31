Former India opener Virender Sehwag took to social media platform Koo on Sunday and shared what he thinks should be India's playing XI for the crucial match against New Zealand. Virat Kohli's team take on Kane Williamson's outfit in an important match at Dubai. With Pakistan almost certain of progressing to the last 4 after winning three out of their three matches so far, the winner of the clash between India and New Zealand will hold a big advantage in terms finishing second in the group and qualifying for the semi-finals.

Sehwag suggested just one change in the line-up from the one that lost by 10 wickets to Pakistan last Sunday. He picked all-rounder Shardul Thakur in the XI in place of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Thakur has been in great bowling form off late, having played a big role in Chennai Super Kings' title winning campaign in the IPL. His exploits saw him replace Axar Patel in the squad as India fine-tuned its preliminary squad before the start of the tournament.

"My playing 11 for today : Rohit, Rahul, Virat , SuryaKumar, Pant, Hardik, Jadeja, Shardul, Shami, Bumrah, Varun . What do you reckon?," Sehwag wrote on Koo.

Bhuvneshwar struggled for form in the UAE leg of the IPL and looked quite listless against Pakistan too and that could be the reason behind Sehwag opting for the in-form Thakur.

Other former India cricketers too took to Koo and gave their opinions and wishes to the team ahead of the big clash. Former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin wrote, "New Zealand is a very competitive team. The difference between the two teams is going to be the fielding. The more runs we save the less we have to score. Good luck team India."

Former India paceman Praveen Kumar spoke about the need for the Indian bowlers to bowl a fuller length in Dubai.

"The ball is swinging in Dubai. England's Woakes and Jordan bowled really well. The Indian bowlers should take cue from them and pitch the ball higher up. Shami and Bumrah will have to look after their lengths in order to pick up early wickets," Kumar wrote.