With Virat Kohli set to step down from Team India's T20I captaincy after the ongoing T20 World Cup, veteran player Ravichandran Ashwin lauded the 33-year-old's "energy levels" and for playing "with his heart on his sleeve". In Kohli's final tournament as T20I skipper, India are on the verge of not qualifying for the semifinals and need to defeat Scotland on Friday to keep their dwindling hopes alive.

"With respect to having dealt with him as a leader in the red-ball format, all I can say is that he plays with his heart on his sleeve. And sometimes when I watch Virat lead the side, I feel like how does he manage to bring so much energy. I really envy Virat's energy levels, on the field and off it," Ashwin said in video posted by host broadcasters Star Sports on their Twitter handle.

"I think the energy that he infuses on the field really rubs off on people. One thing that you can stand up tall and I can say at the top of my voice is the kind of culture he has brought into the team", he further added.

Ashwin also pointed out the importance of fitness for Kohli as India skipper. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain is regarded as one of the fittest players in modern-day cricket.

"In terms of making each one of realize how each one's fitness parameters is so important. I can never aspire to be a Virat Kohli on the field or in the gym or whatever it is. But I can be the best version of myself which is something he has made everyone realize in the team", he stated.

Since making his international debut in 2008, Kohli has played in 254 ODIs, 96 Tests and 92 T20Is. He has also registered 70 international centuries, which includes 27 in Tests and 43 in ODIs.