Since making his India debut, swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma has always used 45 as his jersey number. The 34-year-old made his national team debut in 2007 and initially found it hard to cement a regular playing XI spot. It was only from 2013 onwards that he became a regular member in the Indian line-up and also made the opener spot his own in limited-overs cricket. Having also made his Test debut in 2013, Rohit has become a household name in world cricket. Unlike the many ups and downs in his career, the cricketer has always had one stable thing in his international career; his jersey number. The Team India vice-captain revealed the reason behind his number in a recent interaction with ICC's media team. Ahead of India's upcoming crucial Super 12 clash against Scotland in the T20 World Cup, the ICC posted a video on social media where the Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper opened up about his jersey number and also regarding game maturity.

Crediting his jersey number to his mother, he said, "Why I am 45? It's just my mother likes the number. Lot of numbers were taken so I asked my mother, what number I should take? So, she said 45 will be a good number for you."

Here is the video of Rohit's interaction:

Team India have been in poor form in the ongoing T20 World Cup. The Virat Kohli-led outfit began their campaign with a shocking defeat to Pakistan and then followed it with another loss to New Zealand.

They won their first game of the tournament on Wednesday, defeating Afghanistan by 66 runs. Against Scotland, they will be aiming to seal a win and keep their semifinal hopes alive.