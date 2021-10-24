Excitement among the cricketing world is at an all-time high as arch-rivals India and Pakistan gear up for the clash in their opening game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Sunday. Both teams will open their campaigns in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2021 with what is billed to be a mouth-watering clash. After almost over two years, Virat Kohli and Co. will face-off against Babar Azam-led Pakistan side and rekindle the age-old rivalry. Pakistan is yet to get a one-up over India in World Cups as the head-to-head has been completely dominated by the Men in Blue.

Ahead of that match, Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary stated that the Pakistan side is looking a bit strong but hoping that India will win.

"India's record against Pakistan is good. Our batting is good and since Bumrah came, India's bowling performance has improved. Because he is the leader of the pack in bowling. I have a feeling that this time Pakistan side is looking a bit strong but hoping that India will win," he told ANI.

Ketul Purohit, childhood coach of pacer Jasprit Bumrah also shared his views ahead of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match. He said: "The Indian players are in good form after recent IPL. We may get the benefit of this in today's match. I'm sure Bumrah and all other players of the Indian team will perform well today."

Cricketer Rahul Chahar's parents in Agra are hopeful of India winning their opener against Pakistan. "If our son plays in today's match, then he must perform well and lead India to a win," said his parents.

Badruddin Siddiqui, the coach of fast bowler Mohammed Shami also billed India to win the match and the tournament. He said: "Team India's bowling and batting is superior to Pakistan team's. Today, India's bowling side is the best in the world. At this time, the Indian team is the strongest contender to win the ICC T20 World Cup."

Both India and Pakistan have entered the tournament with a fresh perspective, filled to the brim with enormous young talent and the hunger and eagerness to prove themselves on the biggest stage of them all.

"It's a high voltage match. Till now it's a record that we haven't lost against Pak. I am hoping that India will repeat the 2007 win (2007 ki Jeet India Karega repeat). I came here with full enthusiasm to cheer for Indian team," Sudhir, an Indian team supporter said.

"I am feeling happy that the India vs Pakistan match is happening. From my heart, I pray that Pakistan should win but MS Dhoni is my favourite. I hope that Pakistan will win this time so that Pakistan people can also celebrate," Mohammad Bashir, a Pakistan team supporter said.

The stakes are at an all-time high with Kohli and Co. looking to continue their dominance against Pakistan in ICC World Cups. Both sides have a strong lineup and it will be about keeping calm and rising to the occasion when they set foot on the pitch on Sunday.