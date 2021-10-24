Ahead of Team India's T20 World Cup opener on Sunday, former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif gave his verdict on the upcoming Super 12 fixture. Speaking via Khaleej Times, Latif stated that his country can only win if India makes plenty of mistakes on the field. Both sides face each other at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday and will be hoping to start their respective campaign with a win. "In my opinion, no matter how well Pakistan play, if Indian players don't make mistakes, then it will be difficult for Pakistan to win the match", he said.

"When I captained Pakistan, I always tried to induce errors from the opposition. Of course, you have to do your own job first, but at the same time, it's important to make the other team commit mistakes. So, it's not just about the technique or skills, it's about tactics. You have to get your tactics right and try to make the other team commit errors", he further added.

The 52-year-old also pointed out that Virat Kohli could be more prone to making a mistake due to the presence of many options for his playing XI. "We have to see what Virat does if he wins the toss, and what combination he will be playing", he said.

Promoted

"Will he play Suryakumar Yadav? Or Ishan Kishan? Then you also have to see which spinners they will play. There is Varun Chakravarthy, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. So there is a chance of making a mistake by the captain in terms of picking the right players because you have so many options", he also stated.

Pakistan are yet to defeat India in World Cups, having lost in their last 12 encounters. It also includes five defeats in the T20 World Cup.