India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has gone for scans after being hit on his right shoulder while batting against Pakistan in their campaign-opener in Dubai on Sunday. Hardik took the knock on his shoulder during his 11-run knock as India posted 151/7 from their 20 overs. Hardik faced eight deliveries and was dismissed by Haris Rauf. The 28-year-old all-rounder didn't come out to field following his injury. The news will come as a major concern for Virat Kohli-led India, with Hardik being handed the key role of finisher in the batting line-up. The news added to India's woes as the Kohli-led side lost by 10 wickets to arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai.

Put in to bat first, India got off to a terrible start as Shaheen Afridi got the wickets of openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in an early burst.

Suryakumar Yadav fell shortly after, with Hasan Ali grabbing his wicket. Rishabh Pant and Kohli then led India's revival before the former departed for 39.

Kohli played a crucial knock, however, and helped revive India's innings. The 32-year-old batter scored a half-century, scoring 57, as he helped India post a total of 151/7 in their 20 overs.

Promoted

In response, Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan gave their side the best start possible as they looked in complete control right from the start of their chase.

India continued to seek a breakthrough but Pakistan skipper Azam and Rizwan never shown any chinks in their armour as they sealed victory with all 10 wickets and 13 balls to spare.

