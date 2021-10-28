Indian players are hard at work, gearing up for their upcoming Super 12 fixture against New Zealand. Indian cricket team's Instagram handle shared some photos from the training session ahead of the important clash. The photos showed some of the cricketers like Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin participating in a "fun drill". The post was well-received by fans with many wishing them luck for the crucial game against Kane Williamson's side. India and New Zealand both began their T20 World Cup campaigns with a defeat to Pakistan.

Here are the photos:

The post also showed fans that the confidence in the Indian camp is high despite the huge defeat to Pakistan.

The Babar Azam-led outfit defeated India by 10 wickets in Dubai. Chasing a target of 152 runs, Pakistan reached 152 for no loss in 17.5 overs.

Openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwam were in brilliant form and remained unbeaten. Azam smashed 68 runs off 52 deliveries while Rizwan scored 79 in 55 balls.

After being asked to bat first, India had posted 151 for seven in 20 overs with Virat Kohli registering a half-century (57 off 49 balls).

Despite Kohli's knock, India went through a top-order collapse with opener Rohit Sharma departing for a golden duck. KL Rahul could only muster three runs off eight balls.

Apart from Kohli, Rishabh Pant too made a contribution, playing a knock of 39 in 30 balls.

Shaheen Afridi was in excellent form for Pakistan, taking three wickets in four overs. Hasan Ali also took two wickets in four overs for his side but was taken for plenty.

India's upcoming opponents New Zealand also lost to Pakistan in their opening Super 12 match. Pakistan defeated New Zealand by five wickets on Tuesday to make it two wins out of two.

Pakistan are currently top of Group 2, followed by Afghanistan in second position (one win from one match). New Zealand are in fourth position, followed by India in fifth (one defeat from one match).