After India's exit from the ongoing T20 World Cup, captain Virat Kohli took to social media to thank fans for their support and also revealed that the side is "disappointed" with their recent displays. India defeated Namibia on Monday in their last Super 12 fixture in Dubai, but failed to make it to the semi-finals following New Zealand's win against Afghanistan on Sunday. Posting pictures from the tournament on social media, the 33-year-old wrote, "Together as one we set out to achieve our goal. Unfortunately we fell short and no one is more disappointed than us as a side."

Thanking everyone for their support, he continued, "The support from all of you has been fantastic and we are grateful for it all. We will aim to come back stronger and put our best foot forward. Jai Hind".

Here is the post:

The victory against Namibia was also Kohli's last game as India's T20I captain. He will remain as ODI and Test captain of the team.

India finished third in Group 2, behind Pakistan and New Zealand. The teams to have qualified for the semi-finals are Pakistan, New Zealand, England and Australia.

On Monday, India defeated Namibia by nine wickets. Chasing a target of 133 runs, India cruised to 136 for one in 15.2 overs with KL Rahul smashing an unbeaten knock of 54 runs off 36 balls. Opener Rohit Sharma also scored a half-century with a knock of 56 off 37 balls.

Earlier, Namibia had posted 132 for eight in 20 overs with David Wiese top-scoring for the team with a knock of 26 off 25 deliveries. Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin were in excellent form, taking three wickets each for India.