All eyes will be on Jasprit Bumrah when India take on Afghanistan in their upcoming Super 12 fixture of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. The pacer is set to become India's highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket and needs three more wickets to overtake Yuzvendra Chahal. The spinner, who currently leads the list, has registered 63 wickets in 49 T20Is and Bumrah has bagged 61 dismissals in 52 games. The Mumbai Indians (MI) bowler will be hoping to put in a good display against Afghanistan, considering the precarious situation India find themselves in the tournament.

The Virat Kohli-led outfit have lost both its games and will be hoping to register their first win of the campaign to keep their dwindling semifinal hopes alive.

With Chahal and Bumrah occupying the top-two spots in India's highest wicket-taker list in T20Is, Ravichandran Ashwin is placed in third position with 52 wickets from 46 matches, followed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (50 in 52 fixtures).

Hardik Pandya is in fifth position with 42 wickets from 51 matches.

Fans will be expecting Bumrah to reach the milestone on Wednesday, considering Chahal hasn't even been picked in India's squad for the T20 World Cup.

India began their campaign with a 10-wicket defeat to Pakistan in Dubai, where Bumrah failed to register a single wicket.

The pacer improved his performance against New Zealand and took two wickets in four overs. He also conceded just 19 runs, but the Blackcaps ran out winners by eight wickets.