Australia is all set to play their second match of the Super 12 stage of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup, as they take on Sri Lanka in Dubai on Thursday. Aaron Finch's team won their first match against South Africa and will be looking to further consolidate their chances of making the semi-finals by winning their next match too. Glenn Maxwell has been in good form with the bat in the run-up to the tournament, but failed to play a big role in Australia's trick chase against the Proteas. His 18-run knock of 21 balls was crucial though as he stitched an important 42-run stand with Steve Smith, which kept his team in the hunt.

Ahead of the second match, Maxwell spent time in the nets to fine-tune his skills. Known for his inventive shot-making and ability to play unorthodox cricket to maximise the results, Maxwell was seen attempting an unusual shot in the nets. It will be interesting to see whether he tries it in a match situation or not.

ICC posted the video of Maxwell hitting the shot and captioned it with the question, "What do you call this one, @gmaxi_32?"

Maxwell had a great IPL season for Royal Challengers Bangalore as he finished with 513 runs from 14 innings. He was his team's highest run-getter and also finished on the 5th spot in the race for the Orange Cap. This was his second best showing in the IPL, since scoring 552 runs in the 2014 season.

Maxwell will play a key role if Australia are to progress to the business end of the tournament. His contribution with both bat and ball will be of great importance for the team.