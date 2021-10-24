India and Pakistan are set to renew their storied rivalry in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup in Dubai on Sunday. The two arch-rivals are beginning their campaign in the tournament with the widely anticipated match. India had beaten England and Australia in their warm-up matches before the tournament and will arrive in confidence for the blockbuster clash. Pakistan, on the other hand, had beaten the West Indies in their first warm-up game before going down to South Africa in their second.

According to former England captain Michael Vaughan, India are the favourites for Sunday's game.

Taking to Twitter, Vaughan said that India could be "too strong" for Pakistan. His prediction, however, came with the caveat that Pakistan could also win against any team in these conditions.

"India should be too strong for Pakistan today .. But this Pakistan team in these conditions could beat anyone .. Hearing 1 Billion will be watching globally .. India to win .. #India vs Pakistan #T20WorldCup," Vaughan tweeted on Sunday.

History also favours the Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team. Against Pakistan, India have never lost a World Cup, be it the ODI or the T20 event.

In seven ODI World Cup matches, India have won seven against Pakistan.

On the other hand, India have also beaten Pakistan in five out of five meetings in the T20 World Cup, including one in a bowl-out.

Two two sides also famously met in the final of the inaugural edition, which India won by five runs to claim the title.