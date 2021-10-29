David Warner finally found himself among the runs as he smashed a half-century to help Australia defeat Sri Lanka by seven wickets on Thursday in their T20 World Cup's Super 12 fixture at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. The Aussie opener played a knock of 65 runs off 42 balls as his side successfully chased down a target of 155 runs. Such was the significance of his knock that opposition captain Dasun Shanaka would perhaps still be distraught by the fact that Warner could have been dismissed in the fifth over itself.

On the fourth delivery of the fifth over, the 35-year-old tried to pull a short ball by Dushmantha Chameera but got a little bit of glove instead and the ball flew to wicketkeeper Kusal Perera for an easy catch. But Perera couldn't manage to hold the ball as he dived for it, shocking his teammates and Sri Lankan cricket fans around the world.

Here is the video of the dropped catch:

At the time of the dropped catch, Warner had registered 18 runs off 10 balls.

Initially, Sri Lanka posted 154 for six in 20 overs with Perera top-scoring for his side with a knock of 35 runs in 25 deliveries.

Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc were in excellent bowling form and took two wickets each.

Chasing a target of 155, Australia reached 155 for three in 17 overs. Other than Warner's knock, skipper Aaron Finch also made a noteworthy contribution and bagged 37 runs off 23 deliveries.

