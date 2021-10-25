"Absolute Hammering": Sunil Gavaskar Weighs In On India's 10-Wicket Defeat Against Pakistan In T20 World Cup 2021
T20 World Cup 2021: Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar spoke on India's 10-wicket loss against Pakistan, stating that India need to gather themselves for upcoming fixtures after receiving an "absolute hammering" in the first match.
Highlights
- Sunil Gavaskar criticised India for their defeat to Pakistan
- He also said that India will need to pick themselves up
- Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets
Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar didn't hold back when he spoke about the heavy loss suffered by India against Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai. Gavaskar described this 10-wicket defeat as an "absolute hammering" while talking on the post-match show on Star Sports. Pakistan dominated the match and chased down the target with more than 13 balls to spare. The defeat didn't go down very well with Gavaskar, who said, "The loss is an absolute hammering as far as India is concerned."
However, despite the loss, Gavaskar explained that the tournament had just begun and India needed to gather themselves and prepare for the upcoming fixtures.
"Hopefully, India will pick themselves up quickly because that's important. You've got to forget what has happened in this game and focus on the next few matches," he added
Pakistan came out all guns blazing as they restricted India to 151/7 in their 20 overs. Shaheen Afridi dismantled the Indian top-order, claiming three wickets that included the likes of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and eventually that of skipper Virat Kohli.
After a spirited bowling performance, Pakistan openers, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan did not let the opposition bowlers settle to any kind of lines and lengths as they chased down the target in 17.5 overs without losing a wicket.
Captain Babar and Rizwan scored half-centuries each and added 152 for an unbeaten opening stand which helped their team win the first ever match against India at a T20 World Cup.
Both India and Pakistan have New Zealand in line for their next match.