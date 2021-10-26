South Africa will take on the West Indies in the sixth match of the Super 12 stage in the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday, October 26. Both teams will look to bounce in the tournament after losing their openers to Australia and England, respectively. The Temba Bavuma-led Proteas will want to continue their stupendous record against the Kieron Pollard-led West Indies in T20Is. South Africa have won nine of their 15 encounters against the West Indies.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, South Africa vs West Indies match be played?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 South Africa vs West Indies match will be played in Dubai.

When will the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, South Africa vs West Indies match be played?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 South Africa vs West Indies match will be played on Tuesday, October 26.

What time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, South Africa vs West Indies match begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 South Africa vs West Indies match will start from 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, South Africa vs West Indies match?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 South Africa vs West Indies match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network.

Where to watch live streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, South Africa vs West Indies match?

The live streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 South Africa vs West Indies match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

