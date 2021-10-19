Kabua Morea picked up four wickets in his four-over spell to help Papua New Guinea restrict Scotland to 165 for nine from their allotted 20 overs. Richie Berrington scored a half-century (70) and he was well-supported by Matthew Cross (45). The duo put on 93-run stand for the third wicket. At one stage, Scotland were looking set for a big finish but a late collapse saw them finishing below 170. Apart from Morea, Chad Soper picked up three wickets. Scotland had already defeated Bangladesh while Papua New Guinea need 166 runs to register their first win. (Live Scorecard)