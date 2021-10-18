Pakistan beat West Indies by 7 wickets in their first warm-up match at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Monday. Pakistan captain Babar Azam was in sublime touch as he scored 50 off 41 balls to give his team a strong foundation. Left-handed batter Fakhar Zaman stayed unbeaten on 46 off 24 balls to guide the team home in the company of the veteran Shoaib Malik. Earlier, West Indies captain Kieron Pollard's decision to bat first on winning the toss didn't work out as his team managed to post 130/7 in their 20 overs. Pollard scored 23 off 10 balls while Shimron Hetmyer top-scored with a knock of 28. For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali and Haris Rauf picked up two wickets each. Pakistan play their first match of the tournament against India on October 24, while West Indies kick-off their campaign a day earlier against England. West Indies are the defending champions, having won the global title in 2016. They are the only team to win the T20 World Cup twice. Pakistan were the champions in 2009.