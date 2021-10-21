Scotland will take on Oman in their final Round 1 clash in the T20 World Cup on Thursday. Scotland are currently leading the Group B with two wins from as many games and are all but certain to qualify for the Super 12 stages. On the other hand, hosts Oman were outclassed by Bangladesh in their previous encounter and are now desperate for a win to stay in contention for a place in the next round. Kyle Coetzer's side has defeated favourites Bangladesh and Papua New Guinea in the tournament so far and will be aiming for another victory on Thursday to qualify for the next round without the fuss of net run-rates.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Oman vs Scotland match be played?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Oman vs Scotland match will be played at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Al Amerat.

When will the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Oman vs Scotland match be played?

The ICC T20 World Cup Oman vs Scotland match will be played on Thursday, October 21.

What time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Oman vs Scotland match begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Oman vs Scotland match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Oman vs Scotland match?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Oman vs Scotland match will be broadcast live on Star Sports network.

Where to watch live streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Oman vs Scotland match?

The live streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Oman vs Scotland match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)