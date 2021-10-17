T20 World Cup 2021, Oman vs PNG: Oman Cruise To 10-Wicket Win Over PNG In Tournament Opener
Oman rode on fifties from Aqib Ilyas and Jatinder Singh to beat debutants Papua New Guinea by 10 wickets in the opening game of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup at the Al Amerat Ground on Sunday.
Oman rode on fifties from Aqib Ilyas and Jatinder Singh to beat debutants Papua New Guinea by 10 wickets in the opening game of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup at the Al Amerat Ground on Sunday. Aqib scored an unbeaten 50 while Jatinder remained not out on 73. Earlier, PNG posted a total of 129/9 from their stipulated 20 overs batting first after Oman won the toss and opted to bowl. Assad Vala top-scored with an impressive knock of 56 while Charles Amini made 37. Oman skipper Zeeshan Maqsood was the pick of the Oman bowlers with figures of 4/20. The seventh edition of the tournament is being staged by Oman and the United Arab Emirates with the Board of Control for Cricket in India playing hosts. The top two teams from this group B will advance into the Super 12 stage, starting October 23, to meet the heavyweights.
Live Cricket Score, Oman vs PNG
We are back for the chase! Both umpires stride out to the middle. Papua New Guinea players take their respective fielding positions as well. Jatinder Singh and Aqib Ilyas are the openers for Oman. Kabua Morea to start with the ball.
.... RUN CHASE ...
Right then! 130 to win for Oman! They will back themselves to chase this down. Papua New Guinea will need to bowl really well if they need to defend this score. An exciting run chase coming up. Do join us in a while.
Charles Amini is there for a chat. He says that he enjoyed his outing very much. Mentions that they were looking around 160 as it's a good wicket to bat on but they fell short. Tells that they made just a few silly errors and need to stop that. States that Oman bowlers were excellent. Adds that their journey has been amazing so far and says that they will have to bowl out of their skins if they are to defend the target.
Papua New Guinea's innings was all about Assad Vala and Charles Amini. After losing two wickets for 0 runs, Vala and Amini played brilliantly and put Papua New Guinea in a very good position. But Amini's run out changed things as none of the other batters could get going and they suffered a massive collapse. Vala played superbly for his 56 but he needed to stay till the end. Overall, they have ended with a below-par score on the board.
Oman were simply terrific with the ball! Bilala Khan started it all, picking up a wicket in the first over and Kaleemullah continued the good work in the second. But there was some dull time after that for them as they failed to pick up wickets and also gave away some quick runs and they looked in trouble. Once they got Charles Amini run out, Oman came back well as they kept on picking wickets at regular intervals. Zeeshan Maqsood was the star of the show as he picked up 4 wickets. They would back themselves to chase this down.
An excellent bowling performance from Oman! They were terrific and have put themselves in a very good position to win the first game of the tournament. Papua New Guinea looked good until the 12th over but then they collapsed and have finished with a below-par score.
Flatter delivery, on the pads. Nosaina Pokana goes on the back foot and works it behind square on the leg side for a single. Papua New Guinea end with 129/9!
Flatter delivery, outside off. Nosaina Pokana looks to cut but misses.
Safe! Quicker and fuller, around off. Morea slices it agonisingly past the diving fielder at extra cover for a run.
A touch short and around off. Nosaina Pokana pulls it to wide long on for another one.
Flighted ball, on off. Morea heaves it down the ground for a single.
Tossed up, on off and this is chipped towards long off for a single.
Just 4 off the penultimate over. Full and on off, driven down the ground for a run.
A slower bouncer this time, outside off. Nosaina Pokana leaves it alone.
A length ball, on middle and leg. Morea works it on the leg side for one.
Back of a length, on leg. Pokana clips it down to fine leg for a single.
Full and wide, driven through extra cover for a single.
Good-length ball, on off and tapped towards cover.
Flatter one, around off. Nosaina Pokana looks to cut but misses.