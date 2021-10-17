Oman rode on fifties from Aqib Ilyas and Jatinder Singh to beat debutants Papua New Guinea by 10 wickets in the opening game of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup at the Al Amerat Ground on Sunday. Aqib scored an unbeaten 50 while Jatinder remained not out on 73. Earlier, PNG posted a total of 129/9 from their stipulated 20 overs batting first after Oman won the toss and opted to bowl. Assad Vala top-scored with an impressive knock of 56 while Charles Amini made 37. Oman skipper Zeeshan Maqsood was the pick of the Oman bowlers with figures of 4/20. The seventh edition of the tournament is being staged by Oman and the United Arab Emirates with the Board of Control for Cricket in India playing hosts. The top two teams from this group B will advance into the Super 12 stage, starting October 23, to meet the heavyweights.