Australia and New Zealand made the most of their warm-up match at Abu Dhabi as the two Trans-Tasman rivals played out a thriller. Australia eventually won by three wickets with a ball to spare as Josh Inglis struck two back-to-back boundaries off the bowling of Kyle Jamieson to take his team home. Australia finished with 159/7 in 19.5 overs with handy contributions by several batters. Steve Smith top scored with 35 runs. Earlier, New Zealand posted 158 for seven in 20 overs with captain Kane Williamson smashing 37 off 30 balls. Daryl Mitchell also had a noteworthy knock but retired hurt after registering 33 in 22 balls. Also, Kane Richardson was in good form for Australia, taking three wickets. Adam Zampa also took two wickets for Australia.