ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Highlights: Australia Edge New Zealand By 3 Wickets In Thriller
Australia eventually won by three wickets with a ball to spare as Josh Inglis struck two back-to-back boundaries off the bowling of Kyle Jamieson to take his team home.
Australia and New Zealand made the most of their warm-up match at Abu Dhabi as the two Trans-Tasman rivals played out a thriller. Australia eventually won by three wickets with a ball to spare as Josh Inglis struck two back-to-back boundaries off the bowling of Kyle Jamieson to take his team home. Australia finished with 159/7 in 19.5 overs with handy contributions by several batters. Steve Smith top scored with 35 runs. Earlier, New Zealand posted 158 for seven in 20 overs with captain Kane Williamson smashing 37 off 30 balls. Daryl Mitchell also had a noteworthy knock but retired hurt after registering 33 in 22 balls. Also, Kane Richardson was in good form for Australia, taking three wickets. Adam Zampa also took two wickets for Australia.
NZ vs Aus Live Updates
We are set for the chase to get underway! The players of New Zealand stride out to the middle. Aaron Finch and David Warner walk out to bat for Australia. Tim Southee to start with the ball.
... THE RUN CHASE ...
Australia would not be too disappointed with the kind of show they put up. All the bowlers except for Mitchell Marsh had quite a good outing and picked up wickets. Kane Richardson picked 3, Adam Zampa picked 2 and they were very economical. Ashton Agar and Mitchell Starc picked 1 each and they too were not too expensive. Marsh though had a tough game as he went for 53 in his 4 overs. But, he will likely have a big role to play in their chase. What will happen in the second half? Stay with us to find out.
New Zealand had a good start provided by their top order. Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell and Martin Guptill got starts at the top of the order and gave them a good platform. There was a bit of a collapse in the middle order but James Neesham scored 31 in just 18 balls to take the Kiwis to a good score. They would back themselves to defend this.
It has been a good show by New Zealand with the bat. The pitch is a slowish one and they have put on a good score. Australia too would be happy as most of their bowlers had a good outing.
OUT! TAKEN! RIchardson ends with a wicket and NEW ZEALAND HAVE BEEN RESTRICTED TO 158! A short one on middle, this is heaved towards wide long on. The fielder runs to his left and takes it.
Another dot! Drags the length back, bowls a slower one. This one holds in the wicket. Neesham swings but it sneaks under the bat.
SIX! This time he clears the fence! New Zealand needed this! Fuller and on middle, This is heaved over the long on fence for a biggie.
Swing and a miss! Short and wide outside off, Neesham looks to pull but misses.
Kyle Jamieson walks out to bat.
OUT! TAKEN! Richardson has bowled really well and he gets his second. Full and wide outside off. Bowling to his field. Southee lofts it high up in the air, it is more off the bottom and Agar in the deep takes a good catch. The Kiwis have lost their way here.
Dropped! If you want to call it one! A low full toss, this is hammered back towards the bowler. Richardson tries to catch but it bursts through the hands and goes behind for one.
James Neesham backs away at the last moment. Kane Richardson had already left go the ball and is not amused.
A low full toss, this is pushed down to long off for one. Brilliant 19th over. Just the 6 from it.
Just the one again! On the pads, this is whipped through square leg for one. Can Starc end the over well? 150 up for the Kiwis.
Mistimed! A full toss on off, this is hit down to long off for one.
Another yorker on off, this is jammed out towards cover for one.
Just the one again! Shorter and on middle, this is pulled towards deep mid-wicket for one.
A yorker on off, Southee jams it out towards the off side for a quick run.
FOUR! SHOT! Short ball, around middle. James Neesham stays back and pulls it past deep square leg for a boundary.