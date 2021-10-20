Namibia beat Netherlands by six wickets to notch the first win of their ICC T20 World Cup campaign in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Having restricted Netherlands to 164/4 in 20 overs, Namibia looked comfortable in their chase and sealed their win with six wickets and six balls to spare. With the win, Namibia have kept alive their hopes of making it to the Super 12 phase. Netherlands, on the other hand, are mathematically still alive ahead of Sri Lanka's evening match against Ireland. Earlier, the Dutch were rocked by Ireland's Curtis Campher, who picked up 4 wickets in 4 balls to derail the batting effort in their previous match. Namibia, on the other hand, were outclassed by Sri Lanka.