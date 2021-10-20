Story ProgressBack to home
T20 World Cup 2021: Namibia Beat Netherlands By 6 Wickets
Namibia beat Netherlands by six wickets to notch thefirst win of theirICC T20 World Cup campaign inAbu Dhabi on Wednesday.
Namibia's David Wiese in action in the ICC T20 World Cup against Netherlands.© AFP
Namibia beat Netherlands by six wickets to notch the first win of their ICC T20 World Cup campaign in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Having restricted Netherlands to 164/4 in 20 overs, Namibia looked comfortable in their chase and sealed their win with six wickets and six balls to spare. With the win, Namibia have kept alive their hopes of making it to the Super 12 phase. Netherlands, on the other hand, are mathematically still alive ahead of Sri Lanka's evening match against Ireland. Earlier, the Dutch were rocked by Ireland's Curtis Campher, who picked up 4 wickets in 4 balls to derail the batting effort in their previous match. Namibia, on the other hand, were outclassed by Sri Lanka.
Match 7, ICC World Twenty20, 2021, Oct 20, 2021
Match Ended
NAM
166/4 (19.0)
NED
164/4 (20.0)
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Nam vs Ned Live Updates
We are set for the chase to get underway! The players of Netherlands make their way out to the middle. Stephan Baard and Zane Green are the opening batters for Namibia. Fred Klaassen to start with the ball.
... THE RUN CHASE ...
Netherlands’ batters will feel they have done their job and now it is onto their bowlers. They do have a good bowling attack and will fancy themselves to defend this. Namibia will have to bat out of their skins to chase this down. All to play for in the second half. Stay tuned.
Colin Ackermann is up for a chat. He says that it is a pretty good score. Credits Max O'Dowd by saying that he batted really well and is the anchor of the side and others bat around him. Tells that Namibia bowled well and made things difficult for them.
The bowlers of Namibia weren’t that bad either. The Netherlands’ batters just played quite sensibly. Namibia did bowl the right lengths and there were not many bad balls. One could probably say they were a little too predictable with their slower ones, especially Jan Frylinck who is quite reliable but did not have the best of days despite taking a couple of wickets. David Wiese was the only other to get into the wicket’s column.
Max O'Dowd was the mainstay for Netherlands! He played the anchor role and the others played around him. His stand of 82 with Colin Ackermann was very crucial. That laid the platform and Scott Edwards added the finishing touch at the end. They paced the innings quite well and despite losing two quick wickets in the middle overs, did not let things dry up.
A really good show with the bat by the Dutch has taken them to a score which can be considered just above par here. At one stage they did look like getting around the 170-run mark but they will be still pleased with the effort today.
Two to end the innings! Length ball, on the pads. Logan van Beek whips it wide of deep square leg for a couple. Netherlands end at 164 for 4!
Short ball, on leg. Scott Edwards misses the pull and they get a bye.
FOUR! Great execution! Shorter ball, on off. Scott Edwards reverse scoops it over the keeper for a boundary!