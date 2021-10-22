Story ProgressBack to home
T20 World Cup, Namibia vs Ireland: Namibia Beat Ireland By 8 Wickets, Qualify For Super 12s
Namibia have qualified for the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 after beating Ireland by eight wickets in a first round match in Sharjah on Friday.
Namibia have qualified for the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 after beating Ireland by eight wickets in a first round match in Sharjah on Friday. Both sides had won once each prior to this game. Having won both their warm-up games against Papua New Guinea and Bangladesh, and one league match vs Netherlands by seven wickets, Ireland eventually lost to Sri Lanka. Namibia, on the other hand, came into this game after a win against Netherlands by six wickets. However, they started off poorly as they lost both their warm-up ties against Oman and Scotland and then their league fixture to Sri Lanka. (SCORECARD)
Match 11, ICC World Twenty20, 2021, Oct 22, 2021
Match Ended
NAM
126/2 (18.3)
IRE
125/8 (20.0)
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
Namibia beat Ireland by 8 wickets
Live Cricket Score, Namibia vs Ireland
The chase is set to begin. Ireland players stride out to the middle. Followed by the opening pair of Namibia, Craig Williams and Zane Green. Josh Little to start with the ball.
... The Run Chase ...
Right then. Ireland bowlers have a steep task in front of them. They have to defend a target of 126 runs. Will the bowlers rise to the occasion to take their side into the Super 12s or will Namibian batters work out a plan to get over the line? It is all to fight for. Do join us for the second essay.
Jan Frylinck is in for a chat! He says that they were under pressure in the Powerplay but they stuck to their plans and it worked out for them. Adds that the deck slowed down slightly as the game went on. Tells that back of a length was the area to bowl. Shares that he is feeling good and they are working hard. Thinks that they need to show patience if they are to chase this down.
Namibia bowlers showed great character with the ball. They started off on the wrong foot, and leaked way too many runs inside the Powerplay. Ireland were 55-0 in 6 overs, but later were teetering at 104-5 in 17 overs, which shows how tight things were kept by the bowlers. Ireland could only smack 21 runs in the last three overs. Jan Frylinck was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets. David Wiese scalped a brace, while JJ Smit and Bernard Scholtz took a wicket each.
Ireland batting could not capitalize on their advantage. The opening pair of Kevin O’Brien and Paul Stirling got off to a flying start. They laid down a solid formation for the rest of the batters. The pair racked up 55 runs in the Powerplay. But soon after, both slipped out and there was a drop in the run flow from thereon. Andy Balbirnie and Gareth Delany started off slowly, whereas the latter was sent back after an 18-ball 9. Only the top-three batters got into double digits, while the middle and the lower order lacked fight.
What a comeback by Namibia! They would be the happier side going into the break. The appalling batting form is still haunting Ireland in this campaign.
Comedy of errors! So much drama at the end! Another slower ball, outside off. Simi Singh steps out and mistimes it past the bowler. The batters take off for a single. David Wiese collects the ball and underarms the throw at the striker's end. He misses and the ball goes well past the keeper as well. The batters take a run off overthrows. Craig Young hares back for the third run and Simi Singh responds. There was a clear run out chance but the throw from the keeper's end to the bowler's end is way off target. The batters get the third run comfortably at the end and with that, IRELAND FINISH WITH 125/8.
Short of a length, outside off. Craig Young pumps it flat towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
OUT! RUN OUT! Back of a length, outside off. Simi Singh advances down the track and looks to slap it on the off side. He only manages to chop it back onto the pitch. The batters take off for a single. David Wiese quickly collects the ball and scores a direct hit at the striker's end. Mark Adair is not even in the frame and has to walk back to the pavilion.
Outside off, worked towards extra cover for one.
Craig Young trudges out now!
On a length, on middle. Simi Singh charges down the track and punches it through covers for a single.
In the blockhole, on middle. Mark Adair drags it down to long on for a single.
Full and wide outside off, sliced over wide long off for a single.
On middle, Simi Singh advances down the track and pushes it to long on for one.
OUT! TIMBER! Wickets keep coming for Namibia. Excellent death bowling from JJ Smit. Pitches it full and on off, Neil Rock stays on the leg side and looks to squeeze the yorker to the off side. Gets an under edge and the ball hits the base of the stumps.
Simi Singh is the new man in.
Short of a length, on off. Adair punches it through covers. He crosses ends.
Good-length ball, on off. Neil Rock uses his feet and knocks it down to long on. A single.