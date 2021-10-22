Namibia have qualified for the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 after beating Ireland by eight wickets in a first round match in Sharjah on Friday. Both sides had won once each prior to this game. Having won both their warm-up games against Papua New Guinea and Bangladesh, and one league match vs Netherlands by seven wickets, Ireland eventually lost to Sri Lanka. Namibia, on the other hand, came into this game after a win against Netherlands by six wickets. However, they started off poorly as they lost both their warm-up ties against Oman and Scotland and then their league fixture to Sri Lanka. (SCORECARD)