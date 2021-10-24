After cruising past both England and Australia in the warm-up games, the Virat Kohli-led Team India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their first game of the T20 World Cup (Super 12 stage) at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Pakistan, on the other hand, defeated the West Indies in their first warm-up game before South Africa stunned them in a high-scoring game. India won the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007 while Pakistan also lifted the trophy, two years later in England. India and Pakistan are ranked and second and third, respectively, in the T20I rankings. India have dominated Pakistan at ICC events, and are also unbeaten in both 50-over and T20 World Cups against their neighbors. India have clashed with Pakistan 5 times in T20 World Cups, winning all 5 of them. Moreover, India defeated Pakistan twice, including the final, during the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa.

Ahead of their encounter on Sunday, here is the overall head-to-head record between India vs Pakistan in T20Is:

Matches Played: 8

India: 7 wins

Pakistan: 1 win

Promoted

India claimed one-sided victories against Pakistan in 2012 (8 wickets), 2014 (7 wickets), and 2016 (6 wickets). Virat Kohli and Co. would want to extend their unbeaten streak against their arch-rivals on Sunday.

All eyes will be on Virat Kohli, who will captain India for the first time at a T20 World Cup. The 33-year-old has an excellent record against Pakistan in T20 World Cups, amassing 169 runs at an average of 56.33.