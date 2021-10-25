Despite a big defeat to Pakistan in a T20 World Cup Super 12 match on Sunday, captain Virat Kohli showed the "Spirit of Cricket" as he interacted with the opposition players after the match. Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets on Sunday in at the Dubai International Stadium. Openers Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam stitched together a 152-run partnership to help Pakistan cruise to in the chase. Kohli was seen speaking to Pakistan's opening duo right after the match. Broadcasters also showed Team India mentor MS Dhoni in conversation with some Pakistan cricketers after the game and it sent social media into a state of meltdown.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) took to social media to share a photograph of Kohli interacting with Rizwan, Azam and captioned it as, "Spirit of Cricket! #WeHaveWeWill".

The photo was well-received by fans, who hailed the trio. Bismah Maroof, who is the captain of the Pakistan women's cricket team, applauded the players and commented, "We want/need to see this more often".

One cricket fan wrote, "Good played pakistan love from india".

Meanwhile, Dhoni's pictures were shared by fans on social media. The former India captain could be seen interacting with the likes of Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik and Imad Wasim.

Fans hailed the moment with one user writing, "The beautiful game, Dhoni passing on knowledge to Babar".

#

Only #Maahi can handle all situations not#virat

Dhoni bhai meet Pakistan after WC pic.twitter.com/PPSrOMG70y — Firoz sheikh (@Firoz97682657) October 25, 2021

Captions won't do justice but what a wonderful game of cricket it was.



Kudos to Kohli for his sportsmanship.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a LEGEND! pic.twitter.com/kzpqhDRsfa — MAD (@mad_nessss) October 24, 2021

Chasing a target of 152 runs, Pakistan reached 152 for no loss in just 17.5 overs. Openers Rizwan and Azam remained unbeaten after knocks of 79 and 68, respectively.

Promoted

Earlier, India posted 151 for seven in 20 overs after making a disastrous start. Openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma were trumped by pacer Shaheen Afridi with the latter getting dismissed for a first-ball duck. Meanwhile, Rahul could only muster three runs off eight deliveries.

Kohli's half-century (57 off 49 balls) proved to be crucial and Rishabh Pant also contributed with a knock of 39 runs in 30 balls as India battled to a respectable total.