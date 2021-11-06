The International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a video compilation that included former and current players executing flawless cover drives. At the end of the video, ICC umpire Aleem Dar was also spotted playing a ball through the covers using the bat of West Indies batter Shimron Heymer ahead of a game in the ongoing T20 World Cup. The compilation included Indian skipper Virat Kohli, former Australian captains Ricky Ponting, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, Pakistan's Babar Azam and another Australian in Steve Smith.

At the end of the compilation, Dar was spotted confidently playing a cover drive. The ICC definitely saw the lighter side of the moment and shared the video with a hilarious caption on Instagram.

"The cover drive. A thing of beauty. Especially the last one #T20WorldCup," wrote ICC.

The ongoing T20 World Cup has been quite tough not only on the player but also the umpires due to a strict bio-bubble life. Recently, English umpire Michael Gough was withdrawn from the event by the ICC after he breached the bio bubble.

Gough was replaced by South Africa's Marais Erasmus in the India-New Zealand encounter in Dubai which the former was scheduled to officiate.

The tournament is slated to end on November 14. Only Pakistan and England have confirmed a place in the semi-finals yet and the rest of the two spots are still to be decided.

Tournament favourites India were jolted in their very first game in the Super 12 stage against arch-rivals Pakistan. The Virat Kohli-led side lost by 10 wickets and followed it up with another loss against New Zealand by five wickets.

They, however, registered a 66-run win over Afghanistan and are scheduled to play Scotland next.