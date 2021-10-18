Indian cricket team's all-rounder Hardik Pandya has opened up on his close relationship with former captain and the current mentor of the national team, MS Dhoni. Pandya revealed that it is only Dhoni who could make him calm, after big setbacks that proved to be major hurdles in his career. He also explained how and when Dhoni provided him the kind of support which was required at certain stages during his career. Hardik spoke highly of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper, terming him as his "brother".

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo.com, the all-rounder said, "He knows what kind of an individual I am. He knows me quite deep. I am very close to him. He is the only person who can make me calm. When all this happened, he knew that I needed support. I just needed a shoulder, which he provided multiple times in my cricketing career."

Hardik continued praising the former India captain, claiming that he was present in the direst times in his career.

"I never saw him as MS Dhoni the greatest. For me, Mahi is my brother. I respect and admire the fact that he was there when I needed him the most," he added.

Hardik is currently with the Indian squad in UAE for the T20 World Cup 2021. IPL 2021 winning captain Dhoni also recently joined the camp as mentor for the tournament.

Promoted

All eyes will be on Hardik as he battles past injuries and criticism surrounding his form with the bat and inability to contribute with the ball regularly.

India will open their campaign with a blockbuster clash against Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai.