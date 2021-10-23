The Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2021 kicks off on Saturday, October 23, and 2010 T20 world champions, England, will take on the defending champions, West Indies, in the evening game in Dubai. England will heavily rely on their opening duo of Jason Roy and Jos Buttler to deliver the goods with the bat, while pacer Mark Wood will aim to replicate his form from the warm-up games. The West Indies, on the other hand, will hope to find more consistency during the Super 12 stage, having lost the two warm games against Pakistan and Afghanistan, respectively.

The two teams have played 18 matches against each other, out of which England have won just 7 games while West Indies have emerged victorious on 11 occasions, including the 2016 T20 World Cup final.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, England and West Indies match be played?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 England and West Indies match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

When will the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, England and West Indies match be played?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021, England and West Indies match will be played on Saturday, October 23.

What time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, England and West Indies match begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 England vs West Indies match will start from 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 England vs West Indies match?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 England vs West Indies match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 England vs West Indies match?

The live streaming the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 England vs West Indies match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)