England beat New Zealand by 13 runs in their second warm-up match ahead of the IC T20 World Cup Super 12 stages. Jos Buttler was the star with the bat for the Three Lions as he scored 73 runs in 51 balls with the help of 11 fours and 2 sixes. Jonny Bairstow and Sam Billings made handy contributions down the order to help England score 163/6 in 20 overs. In response the Kiwis were bowled out for 150. Mark Wood finished with figures of 4/23, while leg spinner Adil Rashid picked up 3 wickets. Martin Guptill played a useful knock of 41 at the top of the order but the rest of New Zealand's batters failed to show up.

