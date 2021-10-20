Story ProgressBack to home
T20 World Cup 2021, England vs New Zealand Warm-Up Highlights: Jos Buttler, Mark Wood Guide England To 13-Run Win
ICC T20 World Cup 2021, England vs New Zealand Warm-Up: Jos Buttler was the star with the bat for the Three Lions as he scored 73 runs in 51 balls with the help of 11 fours and 2 sixes.
File photo of England's Jos Buttler© AFP
England beat New Zealand by 13 runs in their second warm-up match ahead of the IC T20 World Cup Super 12 stages. Jos Buttler was the star with the bat for the Three Lions as he scored 73 runs in 51 balls with the help of 11 fours and 2 sixes. Jonny Bairstow and Sam Billings made handy contributions down the order to help England score 163/6 in 20 overs. In response the Kiwis were bowled out for 150. Mark Wood finished with figures of 4/23, while leg spinner Adil Rashid picked up 3 wickets. Martin Guptill played a useful knock of 41 at the top of the order but the rest of New Zealand's batters failed to show up.
Match 13, ICC World Twenty20 Warm-up Matches, 2021, Oct 20, 2021
Match Ended
ENG
163/6 (20.0)
NZ
150/10 (19.2)
Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 2, Abu Dhabi
England beat New Zealand by 13 runs
Topics mentioned in this article
Eng vs NZ Live Updates
Update - As you already know, two more games are going on simultaneously. One inning is over in those matches as well. Australia have set a target of 153 for India whereas Namibia will need to score 165 against the Netherlands to lift themselves from the bottom of the table in Group A.
The chase is set to begin. England players are in a huddle near the ropes, before they spread out to their respective fielding position. Martin Guptill and Tim Seifert walk out with their blades to open for New Zealand. Liam Livingstone to start with the ball.
... The Run Chase ...
Right then. 164 is what New Zealand need to get the winning momentum to their camp. But, with the England ended their innings, they surely have the momentum on their side currently. But it's cricket and anything can happen? Who will get over the line in the end? To find out, join us for the chase on the other side.
The Kiwi bowlers were on the money for the most part of the innings, especially Ish Sodhi who was the pick of the bowlers with 3 wickets. Southee was good too but Jamieson once again went for some runs as he leaked runs at the death. New Zealand were poor in the last match at the death and that trend continued here too. They need to improve on that.
England's batting started on the worst possible note as Roy departed off the first ball. Dawid Malan coming in at number 3 supported Buttler for some time who was in the supreme touch at the other end. They scored 47 runs at the end of the Powerplay and Buttler kicked on further from thereon. On the other end, though, wickets kept falling as Morgan, Malan and Livingstone got out cheaply. Buttler departed at the score of 73 and after that, the partnership between Bairstow and Billings got them to a formidable total.
A fine last over by Lockie Ferguson but England have still managed to put a competitive total on the board. That one over from Jamieson spoiled things for the Kiwis in the end. At the end of the first innings, England will go back as the happier side.
A couple to end the innings! Shortish and on middle, Woakes pulls it towards wide long on. The batters call for two and Woakes rushes back for the second run. The fielder fires in a throw from the deep and it hits Woakes on his back. Lockie Ferguson sees the funny side of that and Woakes also smiiles as he rubs his back. ENGLAND END THEIR INNINGS AT 163/6.
Slower short ball, on middle and leg. Billings stays back and pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
Good delivery! Full-length ball, wide outside off, but inside the tramline. Sam Billings looks to chase it but misses.