West Indies captain Kieron Pollard spoke from his heart as he bid adieu to his long-time national teammate Dwayne Bravo ahead of the latter's international retirement. Bravo is turning out in the West Indies colours for one last time in the team's last game of the 2021 T20 World Cup, in the Super 12 stage against Australia. Pollard thanked the all-rounder for his service to the team for almost 18 years and wished him luck for the next chapter in his life. "Self-proclaimed, sir champion Bravo. What you've done for us in West Indies cricket is phenomenal. We as cricketers, me being younger to you, and a whole lot of all-rounders started a trend for West Indies cricket some 17 or 18 years ago, when you made your debut. And you've always been a joy, and a joyful character and more importantly a good friend," Pollard expressed his sentiments through a video on social media.

Dwayne Bravo represented West Indies in 40 Tests, 164 ODIs and 91 T20Is, claiming a total of 363 international wickets. Pollard acknowledged Bravo's service as an all-rounder and highlighted his immense influence on shaping the cricketing culture of the nation.

"Your service to West Indies cricket has been immense and I really appreciate each and every time you step on the field and represent our people, yourself and us. We've learnt a lot and we continue to learn a lot. This is just another opportunity in another chapter of your life. Thank you, thank you and thank you," he added.

Pollard pointed out the strong bond between him and Bravo and hoped that the all-rounder enjoyed a brilliant day in office one last time for the West Indies.

Promoted

"We won't go into personal details and friendships because the world knows of our friendship but I am sure you are happy, very content and I hope you enjoy your last day in West Indies colours. As you bid farewell, it's the end of an era for the champion. Go well and I will see you on the circuit. Stay well my brother and enjoy your retirement," Pollard concluded.

West Indies have won one and lost three of their four games in the ongoing T20 World Cup.