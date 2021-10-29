Watch: David Warner Recreates Cristiano Ronaldo's Soft Drink Bottle Stunt In Post-Match Press Conference After Win vs Sri Lanka In T20 World Cup 2021
T20 World Cup 2021: In the post-match press conference, Australia's David Warner recreated the soft drink bottle stunt first done by footballer Cristiano Ronaldo at the Euro 2020 earlier this year.
Highlights
- David Warner recreated the soft drink bottle stunt first done by Ronaldo
- Warner picked up the 2 soft drink bottles kept in front of him in presser
- Ronaldo had first done the act ahead of Portugal's opening Euro 2020 game
Australian cricket team opener David Warner turned up in a light mood for the post-match press conference following a crucial win over Sri Lanka in the Super 12 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup in Dubai. Warner looked free of stress after his explosive knock of 65 runs in only 42 balls which proved decisive in his team's seven-wicket win at the Dubai International Stadium. However, all the talk about the game took a backseat when Warner grabbed the two bottles of soft drinks kept in front of him and asked whether he could have them removed. Warner was re-enacting an incident from earlier this year when footballer Cristiano Ronaldo had created a stir by removing soft drink bottles ahead of Portugal's opening European Championship 2020 match against Hungary.
While recreating the event, Warner even mentioned Ronaldo's name and said: "If it's good enough for Cristiano [Ronaldo], it's good enough for me."
October 28, 2021
Warner's good mood was a reflection of Australia's positive performance against Sri Lanka, which helped the team register its second win in as many games.
Warner and skipper Aaron Finch batted superbly to help Australia start strongly in their chase of 155 runs.
Taking the field first, the Australian bowling attack was put under pressure in the powerplay despite an early wicket. But spinner Adam Zampa and pacer Mitchell Starc gave no room whatsoever to the Sri Lankan batters as they restricted the island nation to 154/6 in 20 overs.
However, this target failed to prove good enough as Australia's batting line-up, led by Warner, chased down the run with three overs to spare.