It is a huge clash in Group B of the Round 1 of ICC T20 World Cup between Bangladesh and co-hosts Oman as a defeat can send group favourites Bangladesh packing. Mahmudullah's team suffered a shock loss to Scotland in their first match after entering tournament on the back of winning T20I series against Zimbabwe, Australia and New Zealand this year. Oman are sitting pretty on top of the group after their 10-wicket win over minnows Papua New Guinea. They ensured that Sri Lanka had a wobble in the warm-up games, and will be hoping to use all their learning and preparation from the past few weeks against Bangladesh too. If they manage to surprise the higher-ranked side, they will find themselves on two wins and in an excellent position to go through to the Super 12s. A loss will not be the end of their campaign.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Bangladesh vs Oman match be played?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Bangladesh vs Oman match will be played at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Al Amerat.

When will the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Bangladesh vs Oman match be played?

The ICC T20 World Cup Bangladesh vs Oman match will be played on Tuesday, October 19.

What time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Bangladesh vs Oman match begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Bangladesh vs Oman match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Bangladesh vs Oman match?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Bangladesh vs Oman match will be broadcast live on Star Sports network.

Where to watch live streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Bangladesh vs Oman match?

The live streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Bangladesh vs Oman match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

