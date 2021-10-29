Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc demonstrated why he is one of the most feared T20 bowlers in the world during his exceptional spell against Sri Lanka in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Thursday. On the third ball of the 11th over, Starc bowled a lethal toe-crusher which disturbed the stumps of the dangerous-looking Kusal Perera. Sri Lanka were well placed at 86/2 when Starc executed an inch-perfect yorker to bring his team back in the game.

The delivery was well-appreciated and even the official Instagram handle of the International Cricket Council (ICC) wrote:

"Mitchell Starc at his blazing best. An electrifying yorker gets the better of Kusal Perera, bringing an end to his knock of 35. #T20WorldCup | #AUSvSL."

Starc finished with figures of 2/27 in his full quota of four overs and gave little breathing space to the batters.

The Sri Lankan team was eventually restricted to 154/6 in their 20 overs as Adam Zampa bowled magnificently to register figures of 2/12 in his four overs.

The Australian batting line-up stood up to its hype with openers David Warner and Aaran Finch adding 70 runs for the first wicket inside seven overs.

Australia went past the finishing line in 17 overs and with seven wickets to spare and registered their second win in as many games.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will have plenty to think about before their next game against South Africa on October 30. Australia will face England on the same date later in the evening.