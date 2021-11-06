Australia and West Indies face off in a Super 12 match of the ongoing 2021 T20 World Cup at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Australia, who have won three of their four matches in the tournament so far, will be eyeing a victory in order to boost their hopes of making the semi-finals. The West Indies, already out of semi-final reckoning after losing three of their four games, will be playing for pride. With Group 1 toppers England and third-placed South Africa facing off in another game later in the day, Australia will look to make sure they give themselves the best shot at semi-final qualification game by winning their match.

Where will the Australia vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 match be played?

The Australia vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

When will the Australia vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 match be played?

The Australia vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 match will be played on Saturday, November 6.

What time will the Australia vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 match begin?

The Australia vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Australia vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 match?

The Australia vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Australia vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 match?

The live streaming of the Australia vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)