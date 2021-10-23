The Super 12 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 is set to begin on October 23 with Australia taking on South Africa in the opening Group 1 match at Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. Both these teams have never won the T20 World Cup and would want to make a head start in the tournament. South Africa will bank on the pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje to deliver the goods along with top T20I spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, against an Australian batting that looks suspect. Australia's listless batting and bowling against India in their last warm-up match will be a worry for captain Aaron Finch but they have a lot of experience in their side to come up with a strong performance in the tournament.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Australia vs South Africa match be played?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Australia vs South Africa match will be played in Abu Dhabi.

When will the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Australia vs South Africa match be played?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Australia vs South Africa match will be played on Saturday, October 23.

What time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Australia vs South Africa match begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Australia vs South Africa match will start from 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 matches?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Australia vs South Africa match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 matches?

The live streaming the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Australia vs South Africa match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)