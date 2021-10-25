Afghanistan face Scotland in their first match of the Super 12 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday. Both sides will be aiming to begin their campaign with a win. All eyes will be on Afghan captain Mohammad Nabi, who was in top form in the warm-up match against West Indies. He bowled 22 dot balls out of 24 and conceded two singles. Nabi also registered three wickets. Meanwhile, Scotland will be relying a lot on Josh Davey, who is in excellent form. The seamer took eight wickets in three matches during the qualification stage.

Where will the Afghanistan vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2021 match be played?

The Afghanistan vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2021 match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

When will the Afghanistan vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2021 match be played?

The Afghanistan vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2021 match will be played on Monday, October 25.

What time will the Afghanistan vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2021 match begin?

The Afghanistan vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2021 match will begin from 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Afghanistan vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2021 match?

The Afghanistan vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2021 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of Afghanistan vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2021 match?

The live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2021 match will be available on Hotstar.

