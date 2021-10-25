Sri Lanka pacer Lahiru Kumara and Bangladesh opener Liton Das have been fined by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after the duo clashed during their T20 World Cup match in Sharjah on Sunday. The two players had a heated exchange on Sunday after Kumara dismissed Liton in the early stages of the game. The duo had to be separated by teammates amid the altercation. The incident took place when Liton was walking away from the pitch after losing his wicket. The ICC announced that Lahiru and Liton have been fined 25% and 15% of their match fees, respectively.

"In the recently concluded Group B, Super 12 game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Sunday in Sharjah, Sri Lankan bowler Lahiru Kumara and Bangladeshi batter Liton Das Kumar were both fined for breaching level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel," the ICC stated in a press release.

"Kumara was fined 25% of his match fee and received 1 demerit point. Das was fined 15% of his match fee and received 1 demerit point," the release added.

"Javagal Srinath of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions, which were ratified by the ICC Cricket Operations department as per the COVID-19 interim playing regulations. Kumara and Das both pleaded guilty to the offences and accepted the proposed sanctions, so there was no need for a formal hearing."

Sri Lanka would go on to win Sunday's match by five wickets. The islanders chased down Bangladesh's target of 172 with seven balls to spare.