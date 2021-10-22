Sri Lanka cruised to a comfortable eight-wicket win over the Netherlands in their last match of the first round of the 2021 T20 World Cup in Sharjah on Friday. Sri Lanka chased down the target of 45 runs in 7.1 overs. Earlier, Netherlands could only post 44 runs in 10 overs, with Colin Ackermann's 11-run knock his side's highest of the day. Waninddu Hasaranga and Lahiru Kumara were in top form for Sri Lanka, taking three wickets each. Meanwhile, Maheesh Theekshana registered two dismissals and Dushmantha Chameera bagged a wicket. (SCORECARD)