Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match: Sri Lanka Cruise To 8-Wicket Win Over Netherlands
Sri Lanka cruised to a comfortable eight-wicket win over the Netherlands in their last match of the first round of the 2021 T20 World Cup in Sharjah on Friday. Sri Lanka chased down the target of 45 runs in 7.1 overs. Earlier, Netherlands could only post 44 runs in 10 overs, with Colin Ackermann's 11-run knock his side's highest of the day. Waninddu Hasaranga and Lahiru Kumara were in top form for Sri Lanka, taking three wickets each. Meanwhile, Maheesh Theekshana registered two dismissals and Dushmantha Chameera bagged a wicket. (SCORECARD)
Match 12, ICC World Twenty20, 2021, Oct 22, 2021
Match Ended
SL
45/2 (7.1)
NED
44/10 (10.0)
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
Sri Lanka beat Netherlands by 8 wickets
Live Cricket Score, SL vs NED
We are back for the chase! The Netherlands players stride out to the middle but before that Pieter Seelaar gives some pep talk to the team. Kusal Perera and Pathum Nissanka are the openers for Sri Lanka.
... RUN CHASE ...
Right then! Just 45 runs are needed for Sri Lanka for a victory. A straightforward target for them and they will fancy chasing it out quickly. Stay tuned as the chase is just around the corner.
Wanindu Hasaranga, the magician, comes up for a chat. Says that their bowling, as well as batting, is on track right now and they are very happy. Tells that they have picked their bowling and batting responsibility and they are getting success with it. Mentions that Kumara bowled well and Theekshana was also outstanding. Informs that he has two variations and tries to bowl that. Ends by saying that this was a good match with the ball for them.
Terrific performance by the Islanders, this is just the momentum they needed entering into the Super 12s. Their bowlers were right on the money and didn't put a foot wrong. The spinners first created havoc with Theekshana and Hasaranga coming together and scalping 5 wickets in the Powerplay. After that, their pacers finished the job with Lahiru Kumara hunting down three wickets. There is nothing to write home about the Dutch batting as they looked completely at sea against some quality spin and pace bowling.
All out in the blink of an eye! What a dominating bowling show from Sri Lanka! It all started with a run out and after that Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga and Lahiru Kumara joined the party and ran through the batting line-up of the Dutch team. This is the second-lowest total in T20 World Cup history, the lowest being 39, also belonging to the Netherlands against Sri Lanka in 2014.
OUT! Netherlands have been bundled out for 44 here! Another sharp yorker from Lahiru Kumara, around middle and leg, Paul van Meekeren tries to dig it out but misses. He is hit on the boot, they appeal and the umpire raises his finger in no time. That looked to be going down the leg side but Netherlands have no reviews left.
Play and a miss! Shorter length, around off, Paul van Meekeren looks to cut it but misses.
Fuller, on off, Paul van Meekeren pushes it to the short extra cover fielder.
DRINKS! Netherlands are nowhere to be seen. It is not a performance they will truly be proud of and surely they would not have hoped of ending the tournament in this fashion. It is all Sri Lanka till now and what a performance it is! Absolutely amazing. Also, Paul van Meekeren is the last man in.
OUT! Brandon Glover goes for a 2-ball duck! Back of a length, around off, Brandon Glover looks to push it towards the off side awkwardly but gets a thin outside edge back to the keeper. This is turning out to be a big embarrassment for Netherlands.
Good-length ball, outside off. Brandon Glover looks to drive but fails to make any connection.
Brandon Glover walks out now.
DRS time. Scott Edwards is the batsman in question. He has been adjudged lbw but he decides to review it.
OUT! LBW! Wickets falling like dominos for Netherlands here! Good-length ball, on middle and leg. Scott Edwards looks to flick but the ball hurries onto him. He misses and gets hit on the pads. Lahiru Kumara appeals for an LBW and the umpire raises his dreaded finger. Netherlands review this time. Ultra Edge shows no bat involved. Ball Tracking shows all three reds and Netherlands burn their review. Lahiru Kumara bags his first wicket and Sri Lanka are very much on top.
Lahiru Kumara to continue...
Shorter length, on off, Fred Klaassen blocks it off the back foot. Just one from the over!
Another fuller delivery, on the stumps, Fred Klaassen defends it.
Quicker, on middle, Fred Klaassen blocks it off the front foot.
Full, on middle, Scott Edwards sweeps it to deep square leg for a single.