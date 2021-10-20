Story ProgressBack to home
Sri Lanka take on Ireland in a Group A round 1 match in Abu Dhabi. Both teams won their respective opening encounter, and this is a chance for either team to further cement their chances of going through to the Super 12 stage. Sri Lanka dominated Namibia in their opening match while Ireland beat Netherlands. While Sri Lanka are the favourites to go through from this group, Ireland have several experienced cricketers in their ranks and they will be hoping to give the Islanders a run for their money. Curtis Campher, Ireland's star from the first match will be looking to continue the good work. It's all to play for at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Match 8, ICC World Twenty20, 2021, Oct 20, 2021
Play In Progress
SL
35/3 (5.3)
IRE
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Ireland won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 6.36
Batsman
Pathum Nissanka
13 (12)
Wanindu Hasaranga
14* (13)
Bowler
Mark Adair
13/0 (1)
Simi Singh
5/0 (0.3)
Topics mentioned in this article
T20 WC 2021: SL vs IRE
Good length and on off, PN plays it late and down to third man for one.
Good length and on off, blocked.
FOUR! Just used the pace there! Lovely stroke and this is not what Ireland wanted. Outside off, Nissanka guides it past point. Races away. Two boundaries in a row.
FOUR! Welcome runs for Pathum Nissanka now! Edgy four but Sri Lanka won't care! Full and outside off, Nissanka goes after it, it flies off the outside edge and down to the third man fence.
Mark Adair comes into the attack.
A dot to end! On off, this is guided to point.
FOUR! Lovely shot and very much-needed! Back of a length and on off, Wanindu Hasaranga stands tall and pushes it through covers. Boundary. Can this break the shackles?
That hurried onto the batter! Shorter and on the body, Pathum Nissanka is late on the pull, he gets hit on the body. It rolls on the leg side. A leg bye.
Just the one again! Outside off, this is guided down to third man for one.
Fuller this time and on off, this is pushed to covers. Another dot.
Outside off, Hasaranga swings but misses.
A single to end another tidy over! Outside off, Wanindu Hasaranga slashes at it, it goes off the outside edge down to third man for one.
That one hits low on the bat! On off, stays low. Hasaranga looks to drive but it goes off the bottom back to the bowler.
A single now! On middle, Nissanka works it towards mid-wicket for one.
On middle, defended again.
On middle, Pathum pushes it to mid on.
Outstanding fielding! The fielders are close in, stopping the singles. Shorter and on off, this is played towards point where the fielder dives and stops it.
A dot to end then! A really good over by Little. Two wickets in it. On off, blocked.
WIDE! Very well done by the keeper! This is way down the leg side, swings away further. Hasaranga lets it be. The keeper dives to his left and gets a hand to it. Saves four runs.
That is a very good delivery but Wanindu Hasaranga does well to block it. No hat-trick! Length and on off, Hasaranga gets right behind the line and defends.